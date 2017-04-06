In the Bender Kitchen: Homemade Manicotti With The Traveling Epicurean

Related Coverage In the Bender Kitchen: Healthy Gluten Free Party Food

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Michel Vejar is sharing her family’s recipe for homemade manicotti. It has been in her family for generations. She used to help her mother make them when she was a little girl.

Homemade Manicotti

Ingredients:

1 cup all purpose flour

1 cup water

1/4 Tsp salt

4 extra large eggs

2-3 Tbsp olive oil

3 lbs. Liuzzi whole milk ricotta or your favorite

5 0z. shredded whole milk, 5 oz. park skim and 5 oz. Scamorza mozzarella mixed together

(you can also do 8 oz. whole milk and 8 oz. part skim shedded and mixed)

5″ cast iron pan or 5″ non-stick pan

Baking pan approx. 11″ x 16″

Recipe for Tomato-Basil Pasta Sauce Recipe starting the sauce off by sautéing pork chops with or with out the bone…bone adds more flavor. (Tomato-Basil Pasta Sauce recipe is a 20-30 minute simmer but for manicotti simmer sauce for 1-2 hours if possible)

You could also use my slow cooked Pasta Sauce 101 recipe instead

Directions:

In a large bowl whisk 1 cup flour, 1/4 Tsp salt with 1 cup water (approx. 20 whisks) Add in 1 egg at a time and whisk about 5 whisks per egg Put cast iron pan on stove on medium/high heat (a 7 out of an 11) Put a couple of Tbsp of olive oil in a bowl with a paper towel Rub pan with olive oil-saturated paper towel in between cooking poured pasta batter Pour in a ladle of batter into hot pan, approx. 1/4″ less than 1/4 cup -ladle Pick up pan and swirl around 3 times and place back down onto stove Wait about 25 seconds and flip pasta crepe over, you can use a flexible pastry knife to help you get under it…it will be easy to flip and will not ever be stuck You never want the pasta crepe to be golden on the edges-that would be over cooking them…they should look like the photo above light in color Immediately flip over onto floured board and flip a couple of times to cool a little Repeat dredging saturated paper towel into pan to coat and then pour another 1/4 cup ladle of batter into pan. Repeat this over and over until you run out of batter…this amount will make 16 manicotti When you are done lay out a work board to roll manicotti’s on Put ricotta in a bowl so it’s easy to work with Pour about 2 cup of tomato sauce into the baking pan Lay out manicotti crepe and scoop 1/4 cup ricotta going across the center of the circle as shown in the photo Lay a piece of mozzarella in the center and roll up manicotti Place rolled manicotti on top of sauce in pan and continue on until all the pasta crepes are done Pour another 2-2 1/2 cups of sauce on top of roll manicotti’s, sprinkle with parmesan and cover with foil Place in frig until you are ready to bake Or cover with saran and then foil and put into the freezer until your event is near and then pull out two nights before and put into the frig to thaw When you are ready to bake your manicotti put into a 350º oven and bake for 45 minutes The manicotti will be bubbly when you take it out of the oven and need to rest for 5 minutes before serving

