Man arrested for providing heroin to woman who died from overdose

THOMPSON, Conn. (WTNH) – A Thompson man has been arrested for providing heroin to a woman who died from an overdose in Thompson in October.

State Police have charged 39-year-old David Gagnon with one count of sale of narcotics.

State Police say on October 20th a woman was found unresponsive in a parked car on Brandy Hill Road near the Thompson Rod and Gun Club. She was taken to a hospital where she was pronounced dead.

During an investigation police were able to determine that she had used heroin prior to her death and identified Gagnon as a suspect. Police applied for an arrest warrant for him and he turned himself in at Troop D in Danielson Thursday morning to face the charges.