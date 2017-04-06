Marijuana bill going up in smoke? Maybe not, pipe dream still alive

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Is the bill to legalize recreational marijuana going up in smoke at the State Capitol? Some say that controversial proposal is going nowhere even though the last public poll on the topic showed widespread support. With Massachusetts and other states moving toward legalizing marijuana use and because of the money involved, some are also saying that legalizing here in Connecticut is not just a pipe dream.

“It has a social impact and it has an economic impact which makes it very difficult. Our caucus is really split on it,” says Speaker of the House Rep. Joe Aresimowicz (D-Berlin).

The proposal has received a big push from Democratic Senate President Pro tem Martin Looney of New Haven who notes it could raise over $100 million a year in tax money the state desperately needs.

“I wouldn’t want to pass recreational marijuana in the state of Connecticut simply because of fiscal reasons. We need to really take a look at the whole picture,” said Aresimowicz.

The House Republican leader, Rep. Themis Klarides (R-Derby) thinks even less of the idea.

“Balance the budget on illegal drugs, I mean that’s why it’s being pushed so hard now and that is what proponents keep saying and saying and every time they say that it makes smoke come out of my ears,” said Klarides.

Even though the bill has received two public hearings from two important legislative committees, neither committee will take a vote on the proposal leading many to think the idea is dead. But Looney has issued a statement saying he doubts this will be the final conversation on the topic.

That leaves the door open to the bill being inserted into the budget at the last minute of the legislative session to close a budget gap. Governor Dannel Malloy, who has never been an advocate of the idea, will not rule out that happening.

“If they’re going to pass legislation, they’ll pass legislation. Ultimately, I’ll have to make a decision based on that legislation, but right now it’s an issue for the legislature,” said Malloy.

But the House Republican leader is issuing this warning about inserting the marijuana bill at the last minute of the session.

“I would caution that that’s a very dire move to make and if they want to be here for the rest of the year then they should go in that direction,” said Klarides.

The legislative session is supposed to end on June 7, but almost everyone thinks with the red ink facing state government that deadline will be impossible to meet and if this comes up, Klarides is obviously threatening her own filibuster.