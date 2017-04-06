Middletown Mayor Raises Over $100,00 For Potential Run For Governor

- FILE - Middletown Mayor Dan Drew (Photo: City of Middletown)

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) – Middletown Mayor Dan Drew has raised over $100,00 for his potential run for Governor.  Drew’s exploratory committee has gotten $105,600 from nearly 1,200 contributions in just twelve weeks.  Contributions came from residents of 111 of Connecticut’s 169 cities and towns. Nearly 90% of all contributions came from Connecticut residents.

“I’m overwhelmed by the support we’ve received in just a few short months,” said Drew. “People are responding to our progressive message. They want more economic opportunity for all. For decades, government has focused mostly on helping those at the very top, and people in the middle are being left behind. That has to change.”

Timothy Sullivan, a Drew supporter from Barkhamsted, said, “It’s been a long time since working people felt like government cared more about them than those at the top. Mayor Drew understands that building a fair economy isn’t something you can do from the top down, it’s done from the middle out, and that’s why I’m supporting him.”

The announcement comes days before the April 10th deadline committees have to file their regularly scheduled campaign finance reports with the State Elections Enforcement Commission [SEEC].

Dan Drew lives in Middletown with his wife Kate and their four children.

