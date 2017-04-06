NASCAR terminates sanctions with New London- Waterford Speedbowl

WATERFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– NASCAR has terminated its sanctions with the New London- Waterford Speedbowl on Thursday.

NASCAR Home Tracks, an official twitter with NASCAR industry news, tweeted that NASCAR has terminated the NASCAR Whelen All-American Series sanction and the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour race sanction with the New London-Waterford Speedbowl. The termination is effective immediately.

The owner of the New London-Waterford Speedbowl, 63-year-old Bruce Bemer, of Glastonbury, was arrested last month for his involvement with a human trafficking ring that was operating out of Danbury.

According to court arrest warrants, Bemer admitted to police that he repeatedly coerced sex from victims. He was charged with patronizing a trafficked person.