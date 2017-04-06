Nearly 600,000 inhalers recalled

ZEBULON, N.C. (WTNH) — GlaxoSmithKline is recalling more than half a million inhalers, according to the Food and Drug Administration.

The FDA says 593,000 Ventolin HFA (albuterol sulfate) Inhalation Aerosol inhalers are being recalled because they might not dispense the correct dosage.

The government says the inhalers being recalled are supposed to dispense 90 mcg per use and contain 200 doses. They say the recalled inhalers have:

Lot # 6ZP9848 and an expiration of 03/2018,

Lot # 6ZP0003 and an expiration of 04/2018,

Lot # 6ZP9944 and an expiration of 04/2018

The FDA reports that this is a voluntary recall. Users were not instructed to return the inhalers in the FDA release.