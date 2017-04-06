New Haven Restaurant Week: Lenny and Joe’s Fish Tale

By Published: Updated:
lenny and joes fish tale new haven ct 2

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) —  All week long, we are Cruisin’ Connecticut in search of some of the best restaurants in the Elm City, celebrating New Haven Restaurant Week! Today we are stopping by Lenny and Joe’s Fish Tale on Long Wharf Drive.

The fresh seafood, they’re all fresh. I mean Lenny and Joe have been doing this since 1979. It feels like you’re on a boat with the sound water view so the deck seats about 130 people. We do fresh salmon, swordfish, the fried food is always a favorite. Jumbo shrimp, clams.

They’ve even got some amazing specials just for restaurant week!

We’re doing a pound of lobster, fish tacos, salmon. We’re breaking out a new item just for restaurant week mussels over linguine. We have a linguine with mussels on top of that. I can just go like this, ah! The mussels are blue hill mussels that come from Maine and then we’ll put some nice toasty right on the side so you can dip it right in.”

Visit Lenny and Joe’s Fish Tale: 501 Long Wharf Drive, New Haven, CT 06511

New Haven Restaurant Week is featuring the following specials: $17, two-course prix fixe lunch and $34, three-course prix fixe dinner.

Know of cool people, places or events to check out for “Cruisin’ Connecticut?” Email me, or let me know on: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or Snapchat: @RyanKristafer

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s