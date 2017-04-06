New Haven Restaurant Week: Lenny and Joe’s Fish Tale

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — All week long, we are Cruisin’ Connecticut in search of some of the best restaurants in the Elm City, celebrating New Haven Restaurant Week! Today we are stopping by Lenny and Joe’s Fish Tale on Long Wharf Drive.

The fresh seafood, they’re all fresh. I mean Lenny and Joe have been doing this since 1979. It feels like you’re on a boat with the sound water view so the deck seats about 130 people. We do fresh salmon, swordfish, the fried food is always a favorite. Jumbo shrimp, clams.

They’ve even got some amazing specials just for restaurant week!

We’re doing a pound of lobster, fish tacos, salmon. We’re breaking out a new item just for restaurant week mussels over linguine. We have a linguine with mussels on top of that. I can just go like this, ah! The mussels are blue hill mussels that come from Maine and then we’ll put some nice toasty right on the side so you can dip it right in.”

Visit Lenny and Joe’s Fish Tale: 501 Long Wharf Drive, New Haven, CT 06511

New Haven Restaurant Week is featuring the following specials: $17, two-course prix fixe lunch and $34, three-course prix fixe dinner.

