New London Police arrest wanted fugitive

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) — A wanted fugitive is behind bars after he was arrested early Thursday morning.

Around 6:06 a.m., members of the United States Marshals’ Violent Fugitive Task Force teamed up with New London Police Department’s Investigative Services Division to arrest 35-year-old Delby Perez-Rosario of New London on West Pleasant Street.

Perez-Rosario was wanted on felony narcotics charges in Delaware. The charges from Delaware included: felony drug dealing, felony aggravated possession and felony conspiracy.

Perez-Rosario was processed at New London Police Department and was charged with being a fugitive from justice.