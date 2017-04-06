New London woman arrested for DUI charges

LEDYARD, Conn. (WTNH) — A woman from New London is facing multiple charges after she was caught driving while intoxicated early Thursday morning.

Groton Town Police say they put out a BOLO for a white Pontiac G6 that was traveling northbound on Route 12 over 100 mph being driven by 37-year-old Samantha Whitcher of New London. Officers in Groton did not pursue the vehicle, though it continued into the town of Ledyard. A Ledyard Police officer noticed the accused vehicle speeding on Route 12 northbound going approximately 90 mph near the intersection at Whalehead Road. Officers noticed the vehicle swerving over the median and fog lanes. Once officers activated their emergency lights on their marked patrol car, the vehicle stopped on Route 12 near the intersection of Stoddards Warf Road.

An investigation revealed that Whitcher was intoxicated.

Whitcher was arrested and charged with reckless driving, failure to drive in the proper lane and driving while intoxicated. She was taken to Ledyard Police Department where she was held on a $500 cash bond. She was scheduled to appear at New London Superior Court on Thursday.