Old Saybrook middle school students learn CPR for Safety Day

WTNH.com Staff Published:
(WTNH/ Kent Pierce)

OLD SAYBROOK, Conn. (WTNH)– For middle school students in one shoreline town, Thursday is full of lifesaving lessons. It’s safety day at Old Saybrook Middle School.

Part of the day includes learning what to do if someone stops breathing. Members of the police department taught the students how to use automatic defibrillators and how to do ‘hands-only’ CPR.

“So hands only CPR is the best way to teach a middle school aged student how to revive someone who needs cardiac revival,” said Chief Michael Spera, Old Saybrook Police Department.

The day also includes exercise tips with local fitness experts, counseling from family services and lessons in carbon monoxide safety with members of the fire department.

