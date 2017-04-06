On Century old anniversary – New focus to Preserve Connecticut’s WWI History

NEW HAVEN, Conn (WTNH)

At just 18 years old, Robert Remington of Hamden found himself in faraway France, serving with New Haven’s 102nd Regiment.

The fresh faced Nutmegger found himself right in the middle of the first U.S engagement of WWI.

Remington was stabbed with a bayonet by a German Stormtrooper and died in battle.

“His family was one of the families to go over to France and bring him back here to America,” said Jason Bischoff-Wurstle, the New Haven Museum Director of Photo Archives.

Reynolds niece has given to the pictures to the New Haven museum so they can be digitized and saved in honor of the historic anniversary.

“This is the 100th anniversary of the U- S Entry in WWI,” said Bischoff-Wurstle.

Many are commemorating the event by looking back, including Yale University.

The school has released a video series highlighting the Yalies who served during the “Great War.”

Along with that another project coordinated by the the Connecticut State library.

Working with local museums and libraries, a request for photos, papers, documents….any Connecticut connection to the “Great War”.

“We’re reaching out to the community to collect materials that people may have in their attics, laying around etc,” said Bischoff-Wurstle.

All will be copied and uploaded to an online database which has already begun.

“It’s of a really special project. We are one of the few or the only state that is doing a statewide digitization program,” said Bischoff-Wurstle.

Around 63-thousand Connecticut residents served in the U.S or allied forces during the war, one of the bloodiest in human history with 17 million deaths and 20-million wounded.

On Wednesday, May 24, 2017, from 3 to 7 p.m., Connecticut residents are invited to bring their WWI photos, letters, medals and mementos to the New Haven Museum (NHM) for scanning, in commemoration of the 100th anniversary of the U.S. entry into the “Great War.”

The free event has been made possible in part by the Connecticut State Library, and a major grant from the National Endowment for the Humanities: Exploring the human endeavor.

http://newhavenmuseum.org or Facebook.com/NewHavenMuseum

http://ctstatelibrary.org