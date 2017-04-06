Police investigate armed gas station robbery in East Windsor

EAST WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH) — East Windsor Police are investigating an armed gas station robbery that happened early Thursday morning.

East Windsor Police responded to Noble Gas Station on 76 North Road after receiving a call about an armed robbery.

Upon arrival, police say the suspect already took off on foot.

The gas station clerk told police a man ordered him at gunpoint, to empty the cash register into a plastic bag. He then apparently forced the clerk into a cooler before taking off with the money.

Police say the suspect is a black male, about 5’10” tall, and was wearing all black jeans, sweatshirt, boots, gloves, and a mask at the time of the robbery.

If you have any information, please call The East Windsor Police Department.