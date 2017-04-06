Rain floods some streets in Milford

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Thursday was a very wet day across Connecticut. Milford residents saw thunder and lightning early in the evening. Emergency responders were ready for the storm.

The rain soaked people walking downtown and made for a tough evening commute.

“The visibility is five feet, maybe five, six feet, if that,” said George Ayala, who was driving home in heavy rain.

Storm drains helped get some of that water off the streets. It formed puddles in some areas. Many drivers, like Marc Esposito, could not wait to get off the roads.

“I’m headed right home and this weather is unbelievable, it really is,” Esposito said.

In some areas there was more than just puddles on the roads, however. Some streets, like Regent Terrace, were flooded. Officials say that type of flooding was the biggest headache they saw because of the storm.

“We’ve had some high levels in the streets, not really affecting the houses at all,” said Captain Greg Carman of the Milford Fire Department. “We haven’t had to do any evacuations of buildings.”

Beechwood Avenue was another street that was completely flooded. Neighbors had to drive around the block to get home.

“[The residents in one of the houses] – they probably can’t get in and out of their driveway and they’re elderly,” said neighbor Ronald Martin.

The rain drenched the city green as well as the greens at the Great River Golf Club. However, staff say the golf course will drain quickly and they expect golfers will be able to play on Friday.

Thursday evening the rain cleared, leaving a rainbow over Milford.

“We’re ready for the next rain storm,” said Carman. “If we had all this rain continuous, nonstop, this would’ve been a different story.”