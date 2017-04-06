Rain leads to rising waters, Flood Watch for entire state

Related Coverage River flooding increasing this week

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– All the rain that’s coming could cause rising waters for Connecticut’s rivers and stream. The entire state is facing a flood watch Thursday and Friday.

You may drive past signs like this every day, but this is a day when you’re going to want to really pay attention to them. It is Morgan Lane in West Haven, and this is where a 47-year-old woman died in 2006. It was dark, this was flooded, she didn’t realize how deep. She got stuck, and later died.

So it is a serious threat. We don’t want you to be the next tragic story we cover, so just remember a simple phrase: “Turn around, don’t drown.” It even rhymes so you can remember it even easier. You can’t possibly know how deep floodwater is just by looking at it, so don’t take the chance. Just turn around and go the other way.

In addition to the underpasses, we’re also going to be watching rivers and streams. Out in Stonington, the Pawcatuck River is already at flood stage, and officials are watching for it to get worse.

“The Police Department, Captain Olson has been dedicated to having his men check the flood areas, the areas we know that are a problem. The public works are checking their low-lying areas down further on the river and we’ve had nothing. So I consider ourselves lucky right now,” said George Brennan, Director of Emergency Management, Stonington.

Another thing to watch is the coastline. Fortunately, Gil says the worst of the storm is not coming with the high tide, so coastal flooding shouldn’t be as bad, but we are talking about a lot more rain. Of course, the rain runs into streams, which eventually run into rivers, so it might not be until Friday that we see flooding along the Quinnipiac, the Housatonic, the Connecticut rivers.

We will keep an eye on all of those, and please keep an eye out for flooding on the road in front of you.