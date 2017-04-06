Rep. Joe Courtney wants to commercialize state-owned rest areas

WASHINGTON D.C. (WTNH) — As Connecticut deals with a budget crisis, Congressman Joe Courtney (CT-02) says he has a plan to save state-owned rest areas on interstate highways by opening them up to commercial sponsorship. Right now, federal law prohibits states from commercializing rest areas developed after 1956. A number of those rest areas have closed over recent years because of rising costs and tight state budgets.

“This legislation will finally provide state governments with the option to enter into public-private partnerships to pay for the maintenance and upkeep of highway rest stops while providing improved amenities to the public,” said Courtney. “The 1956 law that currently blocks the creation of full-service rest stops creates a difficult financial situation for already cash-strapped states. Our bill will allow for public-private partnerships that will cover the cost of providing public restrooms while giving travelers options for food services and convenience shops. I look forward to working with Rep. Banks to build bipartisan support for his common sense alternative.”

Related Content: Some want to put the brakes on rest area closures

Connecticut is considering closing state rest areas because of budget trouble.

