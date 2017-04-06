Roadwork construction to begin in Bristol

BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH)- Some folks who live in Bristol will have to deal with a little construction over the next few weeks. Work, including upgrading drainage, replacing sanitary sewers, and reconstructing roadway surfaces is set to begin on roadways on Munchausen Avenue and Bartholomew Street. The work is part of the final phase of the city’s “Capital Improvement Project.”

City officials say the work will begin on Monday, April 10th and will take about four weeks to finish. Officials say the work will pulverize the existing roadway, and then crews will install new surface and curbing.

Officials say residents with sprinkler heads between the curb and front concrete walk should remove them so that they aren’t touched during the construction. Officials also say dust from the roadway may occur, but they will take steps to minimize it. Officials also say mailboxes will be temporarily disturbed, and then reset so your mail can be delivered.

If you have any questions or concerns you should call the City Engineering Department at 860-584-6113.

