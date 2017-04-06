Route 7 closed in New Milford following crash

NEW MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — New Milford police say they expect the Thursday morning commute to be impacted by a Route 7 crash from the night before.

Police responded to Kent Road around 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday. They say a car crashed into a utility pole between Candlewood Lake Road North and Boardman Road, snapping a utility pole and downing wires across the roadway.

Kent Road, or Route 7, has been closed since, and dispatchers say this will likely affect commuters in the area.

Utility crews are working to replace the damaged pole, and hope to clear out before 7 a.m., but dispatchers are planning for later.

Bus companies have been alerted to the closure, and traffic is being redirected.

The driver was neither injured nor charged.

