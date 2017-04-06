Shelton Mayor Mark Lauretti running for governor

(WTNH) — Longtime Shelton Mayor Mark Lauretti is officially running for governor, making him the first person to enter the race.

The Republican filed the paperwork Wednesday and announced his candidacy Thursday morning. Others have formed exploratory committees, but have not officially entered the race.

“I filed the paperwork yesterday, it is official today,” Lauretti announced on Chaz & AJ in the Morning on Thursday. “I’m officially announcing that I’m running for this great state.”

Lauretti ran for governor in 2014, but ended up dropping out.