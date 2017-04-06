Spruce your yard without overspending

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– You may be looking at that tired winter lawn of yours and wondering what you’re going to do to spruce it up this year. We are helping you stretch your dollar with some inexpensive ways to get your yard ready for Spring.

Whether you’re going to be selling your home or you’re just ready to freshen it up for Spring, garden centers are ready for the rush and help you stretch your dollar when you do.

Jay Santoro, with Madison Flower Shop and Garden Center, showed us how you can spruce your property up.

“A great way to start is start with a smaller product,” Santoro said.

He suggests small perennials if you’re planning to be in your home for a while and grow it year after year.

“There are things like nepeta in the perennial area, coreopsis, long blooming, summer blooming items that can be bought in smaller containers which are smaller plants but can be nursed along in your garden and they’re a good cost-effective way to go,” Santoro added.

If you’re listing your home on the market and just need to make it look nice – a pop of color from inexpensive potting is a good idea – or, you can get a flat of annuals for about $20.

“The petunias are nice, pansies are always nice, lantana is another good one, there’s so many out there,” he said.

But before you spend any money, you want to know what kind of soil and sunlight you have so you choose something that will thrive. If you have a local garden shop near you, they can help if you need it.

If you’re working with a clean slate, here’s an example of an app that can help you figure out how you want to design your lawn and garden.