FAIRFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — Fairfield Police arrested two suspects involved in trying to take out thousands of dollars from a bank on Black Rock Turnpike on Thursday.

According to police, a man went inside Wells Fargo Bank to withdraw $18,000 in cash from a fraudulent bank account. The service manager told the man that he had to verify some things before she could give him the cash. He then left a phone number and asked the teller to call when the money was ready. The service manager called the police about the suspicious activity along with the description of the car.

Officers located the car that matched the description on Unquowa Road near Post Road. Police searched the car and found a large sum of money in addition to several fraudulent identifications that were used in the bank fraud.

Bond was set for $250,000 with a court date on April 18th. This case was turned over to Detective Bureau. Police believe these suspects committed similar crimes in other jurisdictions in the Fairfield County area. Anyone with additional information regarding these suspects is asked to call the Fairfield Police Detective Bureau at (203)254-4840, or Text-A-Tip to CRIMES (274637).