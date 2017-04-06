Two simple steps to save a life

OLD SAYBROOK, Conn. (WTNH) – If someone suddenly stops breathing and collapses at home or at work, do you know what to do?

Most of us know the benefits of conventional CPR on someone who has stopped breathing. It involves alternating 30 chest presses and two quick mouth to mouth breaths. But not everyone is comfortable with doing it.

Thursday, students across the state learned about hands-only CPR.

It was safety day at Old Saybrook Middle School and the police department was at the head of the class. About 500 students learned perhaps one of the most important lessons in life.

“We teach the kids that the most powerful knowledge one can have is the power and the knowledge to save a life,” said Chief Michael Spera.

Two simple steps to take, if someone suddenly collapses and stops breathing. First, call 911. Next, start hands-only CPR until paramedics arrive.

“It’s very simple to teach,” said Chief Spera. “It’s very simple to learn and it’s extremely effective.”

Chest compresses without mouth to mouth breaths developed by the American Heart Association can save lives.

“Don’t be afraid to get involved and help. Honest and truly, we see so many times when we get there and nobody has started CPR or even recognized the emergency,” said Instructor Melissa Osborne.

She’s working with the Connecticut Children’s Injury Prevention Center training students at Sports Medical Science Academy in Hartford to push hard and fast.

An accident involving her family was on Senior Zadi Gonzalez’s mind when she was approached to help organize it.

“My younger brother had traumatic brain injury from that so I thought if we could teach just like young teens how to do CPR, just like the basics they could help anyone from severe damage later on, they could help save a life,” said Zadi.