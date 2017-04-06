West Haven crews spent the day unclogging drains during the storm

By Published:


WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Public works spent the day driving through West Haven neighborhoods inspecting catch basins clogged with trash and debris.

“The rain flows so fast that there’s so many catch basins,” said Paul Gilbert with West Haven Public Works.

For crews it has been a long day of scraping and shoveling.

“We clear them out. We put them in the back of a truck and at the end the day we dump the truck,” said Anthony Accomando.

crews2 West Haven crews spent the day unclogging drains during the storm

The clogged drains can led to flooding.

“Water tends to exit on one area And the neighborhoods get flooded very easily,” said Gilbert.

Street flooding is a concern in some areas of West Haven.

“Mainly the bottoms of the hills there are a lot hills so we are trying to keep all the catch basins clear,” said Gilbert.

Public works said you can help prevent flooding in your neighborhood.

“Just clean up in the front of your house, it makes it easier for everybody,” said Accomando.

 

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s