West Haven crews spent the day unclogging drains during the storm



WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Public works spent the day driving through West Haven neighborhoods inspecting catch basins clogged with trash and debris.

“The rain flows so fast that there’s so many catch basins,” said Paul Gilbert with West Haven Public Works.

For crews it has been a long day of scraping and shoveling.

“We clear them out. We put them in the back of a truck and at the end the day we dump the truck,” said Anthony Accomando.

The clogged drains can led to flooding.

“Water tends to exit on one area And the neighborhoods get flooded very easily,” said Gilbert.

Street flooding is a concern in some areas of West Haven.

“Mainly the bottoms of the hills there are a lot hills so we are trying to keep all the catch basins clear,” said Gilbert.

Public works said you can help prevent flooding in your neighborhood.

“Just clean up in the front of your house, it makes it easier for everybody,” said Accomando.