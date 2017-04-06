Westbrook man follows dreams of starting sculpture business

Tom Parent, WTNH Photojournalist and Macy Corica, WTNH.com Staff Published: Updated:

WESTBROOK, Conn. (WTNH) — He’s a builder, an artist, a craftsman; Kris Connors runs a customs sculpture business and a three-dimensional sign business.

He went to school for art and taught as a high school art teacher for 12 years, while doing sculpture on the side.

He says his sculpture business kept growing year after year. He eventually left teaching to devote all of his time to sculpture.

“I have no regrets. I do not look back,” said Connors.

As a kid, Connors says he enjoyed drawing and visual arts. He never thought he’d be doing art for a living. But it’s in his heart, he says, and it’s what he loves to do.

“I do this because I feel God’s given me the capacity to do it. My life is very fulfilled.”


