10 people become US citizens in East Haven ceremony

WTNH.com Staff Published:

EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Ten people are spending their first night in the country as American citizens.

A naturalization ceremony was held at the Hagaman Memorial Library in East Haven Friday. The ten new citizens come from six counties: Bangladesh, Cameroon, Ecuador, Egypt, India and Peru. Many of them have been here for years.

“I’m so happy. I’m so glad to be a part of the United States because I’ve lived here 17 years,” said Lourdes Maria Tenesaca of Danbury.

She says she’s excited to be able to vote in elections.

