City of Hartford temporarily shuts down part of Marriott after event attendees get sick

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The City of Hartford has temporarily closed the Marriott’s ballroom and surrounding areas after a number of event attendees fell sick.

The City of Hartford’s Health and Human Services Department is investigating the incident after they received reports that a number of people got sick after an event at the Hartford Marriott and the Connecticut Convention Center late last week and early this week.

According to Dr. Rhule, the Director for the City of Hartford’s Health and Human Services Department says those people had an illness that exhibited symptoms of Norovirus, including vomiting.

“On Monday, we received reports of approximately 20 students and several adults becoming ill while attending a three-day event at the Connecticut Convention Center and the Hartford Marriott sponsored by the Connecticut Music Educators Association. Since then, we have learned of similar illnesses involving two other groups that stayed and attended events at the Hartford Marriott last weekend and early this week,” Rhule said.

The Department of Health is working with the State Dept. of Health to interview attendees of the events, as well as staff at the Convention Center and the Marriott. Samples are being collected from attendees and staff. The State Laboratory is conducting tests on those samples.

The Marriott will undergo a thorough cleaning and sanitizing to its ballroom and surrounding areas before the city will allow them to reopen it. The city has also advised the hotel to ensure that other potentially affected areas of the hotel are properly cleaned and sanitized as well. The hotel is complying with the request.

The City of Hartford did not require the Connecticut Convention Center to undergo the cleaning and sanitizing.

The Connecticut Convention Center released a statement about the sicknesses this past weekend and early this week:

Last weekend the Connecticut Convention Center received reports of approximately 20 attendees becoming ill while attending the Connecticut Music Educators Association All-State Conference. The Convention Center has not received any additional reports since then. We are working proactively with the City of Hartford Department of Health and Human Services and the Connecticut Department of Public Health to ensure the continued health and safety of our guests. Any additional questions can be directed to the City of Hartford Department of Health and Human Services,” the Convention Center said.

Anyone who attended events at the Marriott or Connecticut Convention Center or anyone who stayed at the Marriott over the weekend or early this week and is feeling ill should contact their physician.

Officials have not released the cause of the sickness.