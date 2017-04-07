Connecticut teen charged with carjacking, armed robbery

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Hartford police have charged a 16-year-old boy with serious felony offenses in connection with a carjacking that sent a driver to a hospital with a head injury.

Police say on the night of March 11th, three suspects approached a vehicle on Main Street and one of them produced a firearm. The suspect then struck the driver with that firearm before taking items, including money, from the vehicle.

Almost three weeks later, police made an arrest in the case. The suspect is being held at the Hartford Juvenile Detention Center awaiting his initial court appearance.