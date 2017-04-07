Connecticut’s Congressional Delegation reacts to airstrikes in Syria

In this image provided by the U.S. Navy, the guided-missile destroyer USS Porter (DDG 78) launches a tomahawk land attack missile in the Mediterranean Sea, Friday, April 7, 2017. The United States blasted a Syrian air base with a barrage of cruise missiles in fiery retaliation for this week's gruesome chemical weapons attack against civilians. (Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Ford Williams/U.S. Navy via AP)

(WTNH)– We are getting strong reaction to the airstrikes from members of the state’s congressional delegation.

Representative John Larson gave the administration high marks for the military strike saying in part,“given the horrific event of this week, President Trump’s actions were proportionate and appropriate.”

Representative Elizabeth Esty also called the strike ‘measured’ and ‘proportionate’-but adds congress needs to be involved moving forward.

“We can’t pour resources and risk the lives of our troops in a new military conflict without a clear, comprehensive strategy and full consideration of the long term ramifications,” she added.

Representative Joe Courtney also wants congress to be part of the decision making equation from now on saying, “this is no time for congress to be on the sidelines, and speaker Ryan should call the house back in session immediately.”

But, Connecticut’s two democratic senators were critical of the action.

Chris Murphy is calling it “an ill thought out military action with absolutely no overall strategy for Syria risks dragging us further into a civil war in which we cannot tip the scales.”

Richard Blumenthal added, “the missile strike sent a message to the murderous Assad regime and his enablers, Russia and Iran. But, it will have no real practical meaning or legal force without a strategy that is authorized by congress and engages regional allies and resources.”

And we received a statement from Congresswoman Rosa Delauro. She called the airstrikes a ‘proportional’ response to the Assad regime’s despicable acts.

