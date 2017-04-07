Cruisin’ Connecticut – Bridgeport Sound Tigers Fan Experience

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — We are Cruisin’ Connecticut to the Webster Bank Arena, home of the Bridgeport Sound Tigers!

Sound Tigers announcer, Alan Fuerhring filled us in on what we can expect:

It’s gonna be really intense. The Sound Tigers right in the middle of this playoff push , six games left including today’s and we are right on the border of a playoff spot, so need the win very badly.

The team is in a developmental league for the NHL:

We’ve had eight guys go on to play for the New York Islanders and it all starts here when you see guys here playing with the Islanders, a lot of them have come from here. This is where they learn their game.

For Fuehring, the action on the ice is as much of a thrill for him as it is for the fans in the stands:

When the guys do well on the ice, the crowd gets into it, and makes me excited, my heart pounds up here in the booth and fast as some of the guys down below.

You can catch two of the Bridgeport Sound Tigers’ games at the Webster Bank Arena, this Saturday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 3 p.m. Buy your tickets here.

