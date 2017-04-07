Dangerous bridge closed in Stamford

By Published:
Courtesy: City of Stamford

STAMFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Connecticut Department of Transportation has closed a bridge in Stamford after it was deemed unsafe.

The CT DOT’s Bridge Safety and Evaluation Unit inspected the Riverbank Road Bridge over the East Branch of the Mianus River earlier this week. The members of the Evaluation Unit determined that the bridge is unstable due to collapsed abutments in the center of the bridge. The Evaluation Unit notified the City of Stamford and told them that the bridge should be closed to traffic.

The City’s Office of Operations said they would immediately close the structure to traffic. It is located on Riverbank Road between Laurel Ledge Road and Hedge Brook Road.

Stamford was already in the process of designing the bridge’s replacement, but based on the new information, the city is looking at multiple options to expedite the replacement of the bridge.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s