Dangerous bridge closed in Stamford

STAMFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Connecticut Department of Transportation has closed a bridge in Stamford after it was deemed unsafe.

The CT DOT’s Bridge Safety and Evaluation Unit inspected the Riverbank Road Bridge over the East Branch of the Mianus River earlier this week. The members of the Evaluation Unit determined that the bridge is unstable due to collapsed abutments in the center of the bridge. The Evaluation Unit notified the City of Stamford and told them that the bridge should be closed to traffic.

The City’s Office of Operations said they would immediately close the structure to traffic. It is located on Riverbank Road between Laurel Ledge Road and Hedge Brook Road.

Stamford was already in the process of designing the bridge’s replacement, but based on the new information, the city is looking at multiple options to expedite the replacement of the bridge.