Detectives investigating after 14-month-old girl dies in Bridgeport

By Published:
- FILE - Bridgeport police (WTNH)

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — An infant died in Bridgeport early Friday morning.

According to Bridgeport Police, they were dispatched to Sylvan Avenue for reports of an infant not breathing around 6:49 a.m. Emergency medical personnel transported the 14-month-old female patient to a hospital for treatment. The infant died at the hospital.

Bridgeport Police detectives are actively investigating the incident. The scene is being processed for evidence.

There is no word on what caused the infant to stop breathing or if foul play is suspected. Police have not released the identity of the infant.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s