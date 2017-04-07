Detectives investigating after 14-month-old girl dies in Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — An infant died in Bridgeport early Friday morning.

According to Bridgeport Police, they were dispatched to Sylvan Avenue for reports of an infant not breathing around 6:49 a.m. Emergency medical personnel transported the 14-month-old female patient to a hospital for treatment. The infant died at the hospital.

Bridgeport Police detectives are actively investigating the incident. The scene is being processed for evidence.

There is no word on what caused the infant to stop breathing or if foul play is suspected. Police have not released the identity of the infant.