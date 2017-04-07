Father who sparked Amber Alert being brought back to Conn.

(WTNH) — The father accused of killing his girlfriend and then kidnapping their young daughter is on his way back to Connecticut.

On February 24, Bridgeport police say 39-year-old Oscar Hernandez stabbed 26-year-old Nidia Gonzales to death and then took off with their daughter, 6-year-old Aylin Hernandez.

Hours after the Amber Alert was issued, Pennsylvania State Police found Hernandez and Aylin and took him into custody. Aylin was not hurt.

It was later learned that Hernandez is a citizen of El Salvador and had been removed from the United States by ICE in 2013.

Hernandez is facing homicide charges for the death of Nidia Gonzales.