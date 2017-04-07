Free two day dental care clinic opens in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The free dental care clinic in New Haven officially opened on Friday morning.

The Connecticut Mission Of Mercy is holding the event at the Floyd Little Athletic Center on the Sherman Parkway, where volunteer dentists are giving free services.

This clinic is also open on Saturday, April 8 at 6 a.m. People will receive care on a first come first serve basis.

The clinic is expected to treat more than 2,000 patients over the course of the two days.