Freebie Friday: Easter egg hunt, dental work & Cinnabon

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– It’s the end of the week which means Freebie Friday! Easter is on the way so we have a few hunts for the little ones!

There’s a free Easter egg hunt for your kids at participating Toys R Us locations from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday. They can hunt with Geoffrey!

There’s a free community egg hunt in Hamden Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon.

Or you can bring your pet Saturday to participating Pet Smart locations from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. to take their picture with the bunny.

You can still get to the free dental clinic in New Haven Saturday starting at 6 a.m. at the Floyd Little Athletic Center.

Call ahead to your Cinnabon locations Tuesday because from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., many of them will be offering up free bonbites to promote the season premier of Better Call Saul.

You can still get a free membership at BJ’s Wholesale Club by following the link on our website. It will expire at the end of June.

Tuesday from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. at participating locations, elementary-aged kids are invited to Sweet Frog Frozen yogurt shops for a pink moon viewing party and get some froyo samples.