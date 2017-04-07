Grad sues Yale, says rights violated because he’s male

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — A Yale University graduate has sued the Ivy League school, saying university officials reprimanded him when he mentioned rape in a philosophy paper and the incident influenced Yale’s response when two women wrongfully accused him of sexual misconduct.

The New Haven Register reports the lawsuit alleges the 2015 graduate was denied his due process rights under Title IX and the 14th Amendment.

The suit listed the plaintiff’s name as John Doe.

His attorney says Doe was subject to “severe and ongoing harassment” that made Yale a “hostile environment.”

The suit says Doe came to the notice of Yale officials because he mentioned rape in a “philosophical, non-sexual context” to illustrate a point in a paper about Plato’s “Republic.”

A Yale spokesman called the lawsuit “legally baseless and factually inaccurate.”

