Digital Media
Graphic Artist
Full-Time Graphic Artist – Seeking creative, energetic and self-motivated designer for our graphics department. Must perform well under pressure and be available to work early mornings and evenings as required. Responsibilities include pre-production and daily news/lifestyle show graphics creation, Marketing and Sales promotional graphics and occasional online ad design. Photoshop and AfterEffects experience a must; Chyron/Lyric design experience a plus.
Full Time
4/7/2017
5/7/2017
New Haven – 06510
Connecticut
JOB SUMMARY: Develop and maintain a consistent design direction across all social media platforms including on-air, web, mobile, and digital.
• Oversee on and off air branding projects.
• Conceive, create and design creative solutions.
• Design a variety of graphics for: daily news, on set graphics, production graphics, and animations.
• Work with producers, reporters, directors, and production staff to create a professional look and maintain accuracy in all graphics.
• Highly organized and detailed oriented.
• Working knowledge of computer graphics equipment, and other related software required for placing the graphics on-air.
• Excellent grammar and spelling.
• Ability to think conceptually, and effectively communicate creative vision.
• Ability to work independently and as a team.
Bachelor’s degree in graphic design, design artwork, or a related field, or equivalent experience.
Operate graphic software including Photoshop, Illustrator, After Effects, etc.
Work Environment/Mental/Physical Requirements: High stress environment with deadline pressures.
NOTE: This job description contains the basic requirements for the position and is NOT intended to be a complete list of responsibilities; other duties may be assigned.
********* EOE/MINORITIES/FEMALES/VETERANS/DISABLED *********
