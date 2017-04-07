To apply for this position go to the Nexstar Media Group Career Portal

Category:

Digital Media

Position/Title:

Graphic Artist

Details:

Full-Time Graphic Artist – Seeking creative, energetic and self-motivated designer for our graphics department. Must perform well under pressure and be available to work early mornings and evenings as required. Responsibilities include pre-production and daily news/lifestyle show graphics creation, Marketing and Sales promotional graphics and occasional online ad design. Photoshop and AfterEffects experience a must; Chyron/Lyric design experience a plus.

Vacancy Type:

Full Time

Date Posted:

4/7/2017

Closing Date:

5/7/2017

City:

New Haven – 06510

State:

Connecticut

Experience:

JOB SUMMARY: Develop and maintain a consistent design direction across all social media platforms including on-air, web, mobile, and digital.

Principal Duties & Responsibilities:

• Oversee on and off air branding projects.

• Conceive, create and design creative solutions.

• Design a variety of graphics for: daily news, on set graphics, production graphics, and animations.

• Work with producers, reporters, directors, and production staff to create a professional look and maintain accuracy in all graphics.

Specialized Knowledge/Skills/Abilities:

• Highly organized and detailed oriented.

• Working knowledge of computer graphics equipment, and other related software required for placing the graphics on-air.

• Excellent grammar and spelling.

• Ability to think conceptually, and effectively communicate creative vision.

• Ability to work independently and as a team.

Education/Experience:

Bachelor’s degree in graphic design, design artwork, or a related field, or equivalent experience.

Training/Equipment:

Operate graphic software including Photoshop, Illustrator, After Effects, etc.

Work Environment/Mental/Physical Requirements: High stress environment with deadline pressures.

NOTE: This job description contains the basic requirements for the position and is NOT intended to be a complete list of responsibilities; other duties may be assigned.

