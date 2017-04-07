Graphic Artist

By Published:

To apply for this position go to the Nexstar Media Group Career Portal

Category:
Digital Media

Position/Title:
Graphic Artist

Details:
Full-Time Graphic Artist – Seeking creative, energetic and self-motivated designer for our graphics department. Must perform well under pressure and be available to work early mornings and evenings as required. Responsibilities include pre-production and daily news/lifestyle show graphics creation, Marketing and Sales promotional graphics and occasional online ad design. Photoshop and AfterEffects experience a must; Chyron/Lyric design experience a plus.

Vacancy Type:
Full Time

Date Posted:
4/7/2017

Closing Date:
5/7/2017

City:
New Haven – 06510

State:
Connecticut

Experience:
JOB SUMMARY: Develop and maintain a consistent design direction across all social media platforms including on-air, web, mobile, and digital.

Principal Duties & Responsibilities:
• Oversee on and off air branding projects.
• Conceive, create and design creative solutions.
• Design a variety of graphics for: daily news, on set graphics, production graphics, and animations.
• Work with producers, reporters, directors, and production staff to create a professional look and maintain accuracy in all graphics.

Specialized Knowledge/Skills/Abilities:
• Highly organized and detailed oriented.
• Working knowledge of computer graphics equipment, and other related software required for placing the graphics on-air.
• Excellent grammar and spelling.
• Ability to think conceptually, and effectively communicate creative vision.
• Ability to work independently and as a team.

Education/Experience:
Bachelor’s degree in graphic design, design artwork, or a related field, or equivalent experience.

Training/Equipment:
Operate graphic software including Photoshop, Illustrator, After Effects, etc.

Work Environment/Mental/Physical Requirements: High stress environment with deadline pressures.

NOTE: This job description contains the basic requirements for the position and is NOT intended to be a complete list of responsibilities; other duties may be assigned.

********* EOE/MINORITIES/FEMALES/VETERANS/DISABLED *********
Requirements:
Contact:
To apply to this position
http://wtnh.com/category/jobs/
Keyword:Graphic Designer

Job posted by an EQUAL EMPLOYMENT OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER

