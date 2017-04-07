Hartford Fire Department responds to two alarm fire

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford Fire Department responded to a two-alarm fire in the city on Friday night.

According to Raul Ortiz of Hartford Fire Department, there were companies reporting heavy fire from a building on Park Street around 5:23 p.m.

Companies are reporting heavy fire from 888 Park st. — Raul Ortiz (@ortizraulHFD) April 7, 2017

Shortly after companies responded, the fire was upgraded from a one alarm fire to a two alarm fire.

886 park st fire upgraded to second alarm. — Raul Ortiz (@ortizraulHFD) April 7, 2017

Ortiz said, “companies went defensive to protect exposures on a working fire.”

Companies went defensive to protect exposures on a working fire at 888 Park st. pic.twitter.com/te05DJztLI — Raul Ortiz (@ortizraulHFD) April 7, 2017

There is no word on the extent of the damage. There is also no word on what started the fire.