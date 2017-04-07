Increase in coyote sightings in South Windsor

SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH) — The South Windsor Police Department wants to warn everyone of an increased number of coyote complaints across town.

Police want to remind you coyotes and other wild animals, such as bobcats, are native to South Windsor.

Police want you to follow some rules:

Do not leave pets outside unattended.

Eliminate any food sources such as pet food left outdoors, table scraps on compost piles, and fruit below trees.

Secure trash cans and take in bird feeders.

If you see a coyote: shout, flap your arms, throw sticks, and behave aggressively. You are encouraged to call the South Windsor Police Department at (860) 644-2551, if the animal appears otherwise sick or injured.