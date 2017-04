NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Billboard Magazine named Kristine W among the top ten Dance Artists of the Decade. She’s had the most consecutive #1 dance songs ever, 9 #1s in a row. She’s outranked only by Madonna and Janet Jackson. She’s had 16 #1 dance songs in total.

Her 40th anniversary party will be held at Chez Nightclub in Hartford Connecticut.

Kristine is scheduled to release her new album of dance songs this summer.

For more information Kristine W head over to KristineW.com