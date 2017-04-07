Local breweries celebrate National Beer Day

(WTNH) — April 7, 1933, the day that the Cullen-Harrison Act was enacted, amending the Bolstead Act and permitting the manufacturing and sale of low-alcohol beer before the official end to Prohibition. Now, April 7th is designated as National Beer Day to commemorate the occasion.

At Stony Creek Brewery in Branford, many people were using the day as an excuse to do a little day drinking.

“We both took the day off to go enjoy National Beer Day and Stony Creek is one of our favorite spots so we came here first,” said Christian Skovgaard of Fairfield.

“Right now, I’m drinking the 922 Export Stout which is amazing. I also really enjoyed the sun juice which is Belgian style,” said Audrey Fisher of Colorado.

Stony Creek is just one of many craft breweries that now call Connecticut home with several more slated to open this year.

“The craft beer scene in Connecticut has been booming for the past seven years. It is huge and awesome to see not only our beer but local beer on everywhere I go from a Chili’s to a bowling alley,” said Matt Cookson, the Tap Room Manager.

Stony Creek’s adventure in brewing started a little more than two years ago. Today it’s bottling day. Plant Manager Jay Kendig has been with the company since day one.

Some day the do bottles, others they do kegs and Kendig says cans get filled almost everyday. On Friday, nearly 3,000 cases of empty cans sat waiting to be filled.

“Big Cranky, our double IPA. It’s four pack- 16 ounce cans. It’s probably our biggest seller,” said Kendig.

Back in the Tap Room everyone seems to have a favorite. But, for many people it’s all about trying new things.

“Whether you like a light beer of a stout or a porter or whatever it might be, they always have something to accommodate for everybody. It’s really great,” said Skovgaard.