Localized flooding still a concern along the shoreline

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– All of the rain over the past few days is adding up. It’s causing problems in some places, especially along the shoreline.

On Beechwood Avenue in Milford, they’ve still got water over the road. Less than a foot at it’s deepest. Cars can get through there, although I wouldn’t try walking through the deepest part. This was a lot worse Thursday night.

Beechwood Ave. in Milford is still covered in water. Next flooding concern: rivers. Latest on @WTNH pic.twitter.com/Yj7RESjPng — Kent Pierce (@kentpierce8) April 7, 2017

There were a bunch of streets in Milford, and all along the shoreline, that got pretty soggy. We had this is saturated, and along the shoreline, a lot of storm drain systems don’t work well in a storm, because they empty into Long Island Sound, and in storm conditions, the sound backs up those drains and there’s nowhere for the water to go. Fortunately, there wasn’t much storm surge or coastal flooding, as this storm did not hit at high tide, so the flooding wasn’t as bad as in some past storms.

“We’ve had some high levels in the streets, not really affecting the houses at all. We haven’t had to do any evacuations of buildings. Even our flood warning system, though it does go off any time the tide gets a little higher, we send trucks down to make sure there’s no problem,” said Captain Greg Carman, Milford Fire Department

One good thing, according to the captain, is that we’ve had some warmer temperatures, so at least this early spring rain was not falling on ground that was frozen. That would force the rain directly into rivers and streams. It will still end up in those rivers, however, and Friday and over the weekend, we’re going to have to watch the main rivers to see how high they get.

Hopefully, a nice dry day Friday will be enough to get rid of the flooding on Beechwood Avenue.