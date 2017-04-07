Locals react to US strike against Syrian airbase

By Published:

DERBY, Conn. (WTNH) — At the Valley Diner in Derby waitresses are busy serving food and locals are serving up opinions after the United States launched a military strike on a Syrian government airbase in response to a chemical weapons attack that killed dozens of civilians earlier this week.

“I think they did the right thing. I really do. It’s about time,” said Robert Mahan Sr.

restaurant 2 Locals react to US strike against Syrian airbase“Sometimes we gotta step back and take a look before we take action,” said Gilbert Delvalle.

“We are going to have a war if we are not careful,” said Rosemary Green.

A handful of people we talked to welcome the move.

“I think that’s what a president should do. Protect our country and act on something he thought was just and he had the backing so I think it was a good thing,” said Antoinette Tworkowski.

Some locals are concerned about retaliation.

“It affects everyone. Every action has a reaction and it could come back and fall on our laps too. It is scary. It might come back home to us. It might keep affecting people here,” said Delvalle.

“Terrible. It is absolutely terrible. They are making problems like leave it alone,” said Crisann Keeney.restaurant 3 Locals react to US strike against Syrian airbase

They’re worried about chemical attacks in the U.S.

“We have so many problems here to start with not just outside of America. We have our own problems in America. I’m very confused about it. I think we have to help Syria but I think he should have gone through Congress first,” said Rosemary Green.

“Now we kind of gotta wait for the other shoe to drop kind of situation. What’s going to happen in this country now,” said Keeney.

Others said President Trump should have the support of the people.

“We as citizens of the country should stand behind the president 100 percent regardless whatever political party he is democrat or republicans. It’s got nothing to do with it. We have to stand there and support him 100 percent,” said Robert Tworkowski.

