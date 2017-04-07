Love It or Hate It? 2017 Beauty Trends

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — If you want to shake up your beauty repertoire, you might want to try some of 2017’s latest beauty trends.

Lollipop Lips: Lollipop lips mimic the look you get after you eat a lollipop and have the remnants smeared on your face. This trend was first seen during London Fashion Week in February and has since taken over Instagram.

Neon Eyeliner: If you want to take your eyes up a notch, neon eyeliner is the perfect way to do just that. The technique makes your eyes look like they’re glowing with neon lights, but the secret is just white eyeliner and colorful eyeshadow.

Glitter Hair: If you want to add a little sparkle to your life, you might want to try the glitter hair trend. It’s super easy to do. All it takes is some bright glitter, hair gel and dry shampoo. The trend is expected to be big at Coachella, which kicks off next week.

Circular Makeup Brushes: The ago-old makeup brush is being redefined with new circular brushes, such as those created by Artis. Their oval, circular and linear brushes are designed to mimic the shapes of a human face to make makeup application easier.

Nail Piercings: Kim Kardashian is credited with bringing back this popular trend from the 80s and 90s. You can keep nail piercings simple with a small stud or make your nails more ornate with dangly ornaments and chains.

To see what CT Style hosts Ryan Kristafer and Teresa Dufour think about these looks, watch the video above.