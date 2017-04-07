Malloy’s “young adults” fails to clear legislative committee

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — For the second year in a row, Connecticut Gov. Dannel P. Malloy’s proposal to create a new category of non-violent criminal offenders called “young adults” is in doubt.

The legislature’s Judiciary Committee failed to take up the legislation for a vote on Friday, the panel’s deadline.

The bill can still be brought up as amendment before the legislative session ends June 7.

Under the Democratic governor’s legislation, certain offenders aged 18 to 21 would be treated using rules common in the state’s juvenile justice system. The proposal called for erasing police and court records related to the arrest if the offender doesn’t commit another crime.

A Malloy spokeswoman said Friday that “conversations about important issues such as these can and will continue this year, especially when they have budget implications.”