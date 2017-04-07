Manchester Police Arrest Two on Drug Charges

Teresa Bolds and Ellias Nsubuga (Photos provided by Manchester Police)

MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH)- Manchester police say they arrested two people on a number of drug charges after multiple complaints.

Police say members of the East Central Narcotics Task Force executed a search warrant at a Spruce Street home on April 6. Police say during their search they found more than 40 crack cocaine rocks, some heroin, packaging materials, drug paraphernalia and some money.

Police arrested 53-year-old Teresa Bolds, who they say already has a pending drug case after an arrest in January 2017. Police say 33-year-old Ellias Nsubuga was already arrested in the Spruce Street area for allegedly selling crack cocaine. Police say more arrests are expected.

 

