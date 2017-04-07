Marketing & Promotions Producer

By Published:

Category:
MARKETING

Position/Title:
Marketing & Promotions Producer

Details: 

You’ve got a mind for Marketing and know how to reach and persuade a target audience.

You understand Branding and can “live” it with total focus.

You’re a Producer and who owns and drives your projects from concept to air.

You’re a passionate News junkie who loves chasing a breaking story.

Vacancy Type:
Full Time

Date Posted:
4/7/2017

Closing Date:
5/7/2017

City:
New Haven – 06510

State:
Connecticut

Experience:  

Requirements: 

If you write and edit with authority, know Avid and iNews, and can thrive in a busy newsroom

Contact:
Send your resume and reel to:
promojobs@wtnh.com
Or mail to:

WTNH
Attention: Promo Job
8 Elm St.
New Haven, CT 06510

Job posted by an EQUAL EMPLOYMENT OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER

