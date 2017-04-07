Meteorologist Gil Simmons to attend suit drive for veterans in Hamden

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH)– Chief Storm Team 8 Meteorologist Gil Simmons will be at a suit drive for veterans in Hamden on Tuesday.

Save-A-Suit is a non-profit organization that provides our former military and college graduates with professional business attire. Their website says this gives them “the confidence needed to succeed.”

You may recognize them as they are part of Vets Rock, a veterans program that News 8 sponsors every year.

Save-A-Suit will be collecting men’s and women’s professional attire for veterans getting back into the workforce. Donations for Save-A -Suit will only be accepted during Expo hours.

The event will be at the Hamden Regional Chamber of Commerce and Community Expo from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Gil will be doing the forecast live from the Expo at Noon!