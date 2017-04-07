Meteorologist Gil Simmons to attend suit drive for veterans in Hamden

By Published:

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH)– Chief Storm Team 8 Meteorologist Gil Simmons will be at a suit drive for veterans in Hamden on Tuesday.

Save-A-Suit is a non-profit organization that provides our former military and college graduates with professional business attire. Their website says this gives them “the confidence needed to succeed.”

You may recognize them as they are part of Vets Rock, a veterans program that News 8 sponsors every year.

Save-A-Suit will be collecting men’s and women’s professional attire for veterans getting back into the workforce. Donations for Save-A -Suit will only be accepted during Expo hours.

The event will be at the Hamden Regional Chamber of Commerce and Community Expo from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Gil will be doing the forecast live from the Expo at Noon!

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s