Mexican citizen sentenced to prison for illegally entering the US

Palm Beach, FL. (WTNH) —- United States Attorney, Deirdre Daly, announced Friday that Rodulfo Roblero Lopez was sentenced Thursday to a year in prison for illegally entering the United States.

On June 16, 2016, Connecticut State Police arrested Lopez for driving under the influence of alcohol. This incident was preceded by multiple other run-ins with law enforcement including aggravated battery, assault, robbery, domestic violence and other various crimes.

Lopez illegally entered the United States when he was 19 years old and was taken into federal custody on September 23rd, 2016. He pleaded guilty to reentry of a removed alien in December and will face additional immigration proceedings after he serves his federal sentence.