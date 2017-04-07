Middletown firefighters rescue missing dog

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — Sophie, a diabetic and partially blind pooch went missing from her Middletown home on Wednesday night, but luckily turned up before the second round of Thursday’s rains.

Sophie was reported missing by her owner to city police on Thursday. Sophie was last seen on her front lawn on East Main Street around midnight, Wednesday into Thursday.

Chief Robert Ross of the South Fire District says that Sophie’s owners were “quite concerned,” given her outstanding medical conditions. Sophie is partially blind and in need of insulin and thyroid medication twice a day.

Just after 2:00 p.m. Thursday, roughly nine hours into Thursday’s on-and-off precipitation, a neighbor spotted Sophie in a brook between Millbrook Road and Dorothy Drive. Chief Ross says the water level had swelled there from the rainfall, and although it’s unclear how, Sophie had made her way onto a thicketed island.

Firefighter Jason Herbert donned a wetsuit and made his way over to Sophie, boarding her onto an ice rescue sled. Chief Ross says Sophie was uninjured, only cold and tired. He says, “She went along very willingly.”

As Herbert was pulling Sophie up to land, Chief Ross says her owner arrived, making for a warm reunion.