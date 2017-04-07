New Haven Restaurant Week: Brother Jimmy’s BBQ

By Published:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) —  All week long, we are Cruisin’ Connecticut in search of some of the best restaurants in the Elm City, celebrating New Haven Restaurant Week! Today we are stopping by Brother Jimmy’s BBQ on Crown Street.

The new restaurant is bringing a little Southern comfort to New Haven! The team filled us in on what you can experience:

Bring the kids. Bring the family, everybody. You gotta do our pulled pork and you gotta do our brisket. We have a full menu of our specialty concoctions – definitely the New Haven Peach is the way to go.

Our original and our chipotle is tomato based, our Carolina is a vinegar based sauce, we do make everything ourselves. We smoke all of our own meats.

Visit Brother Jimmy’s BBQ: 196 Crown St, New Haven, CT 06510

New Haven Restaurant Week ends today and features the following specials: $17, two-course prix fixe lunch and $34, three-course prix fixe dinner.

