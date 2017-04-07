New York man charged for sex assault of teenage girl

By Published:
[Courtesy: Torrington Police Dept.]

TORRINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — A New York man is behind bars accused of sexually assaulting a young girl in Torrington for years.

According to officials, officer arrested 45 year-old Jose Martinez today in Waterbury, as he got off a train from New York.

Police say Martinez sexually assaulted a 14 year-old girl, for the past *three years, from the time she was just 11 years-old.

Martinez is also a suspect in two other sexual assault investigations. Martinez had been living in Torrington. He is being held on a $300,000 bond.

